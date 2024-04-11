Sign up
Previous
Photo 1197
Yet another dark corner of the recording studio
Show casing my collection of awesome Aria Pro II guitars and the much used toilet door.
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
3
1
Tags
studio
,
guitars
,
aria
Kitty Hawke
ace
............and a black cat !
April 11th, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
you make it look fun to be a musician.
April 11th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
fabulous room!
April 11th, 2024
