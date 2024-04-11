Previous
Yet another dark corner of the recording studio by swillinbillyflynn
Yet another dark corner of the recording studio

Show casing my collection of awesome Aria Pro II guitars and the much used toilet door.
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Swillin' Billy Fl...

@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
Kitty Hawke
............and a black cat !
April 11th, 2024  
Krista Marson
you make it look fun to be a musician.
April 11th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨
fabulous room!
April 11th, 2024  
