I have no idea what he was up too........ by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1198

I have no idea what he was up too........

But something fishy was going on.

While you are here you might want to check out my contribution to this week's @fiveplustwo darkroom theme. here - https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2024-04-12
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
Photo Details

JackieR ace
He was pumping something into the sea, must be a water company employee!!
April 12th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Intriguing….
April 12th, 2024  
carol white ace
Great capture
April 12th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Well he was dressed for it!
April 12th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that's plain weird
April 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
He is deciding whether a Hosepipe ban is needed.
April 12th, 2024  
