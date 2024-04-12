Sign up
Previous
Photo 1198
I have no idea what he was up too........
But something fishy was going on.
While you are here you might want to check out my contribution to this week's
@fiveplustwo
darkroom theme. here -
https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2024-04-12
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
6
1
Tags
portrait
,
yellow
,
street
,
spray
,
fishy
JackieR
ace
He was pumping something into the sea, must be a water company employee!!
April 12th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Intriguing….
April 12th, 2024
carol white
ace
Great capture
April 12th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Well he was dressed for it!
April 12th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that's plain weird
April 12th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
He is deciding whether a Hosepipe ban is needed.
April 12th, 2024
