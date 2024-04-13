Sign up
Previous
Photo 1199
What's your poison
Take your pick. Cheers :)
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
4
2
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
3974
photos
139
followers
161
following
328% complete
1192
1193
1194
1195
1196
1197
1198
1199
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
11th April 2024 11:58am
Privacy
Public
Tags
bottles
,
booze
,
gin
John Falconer
ace
Well done. Great shot.
April 13th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Gin, gin or gin then?
April 13th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Well, I'd have to try them out to check!! And after that exercise I wouldn't know or couldn't remember! Hic!
April 13th, 2024
Larry L
ace
I’ll sample one of each, please! Nice presentation
April 13th, 2024
