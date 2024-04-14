Previous
The wanderer returns by swillinbillyflynn
The wanderer returns

Little Lia has been missing for a while. But we discovered she was living under a summerhouse in a neighbours garden. The neighbour saw our lost cat poster and contacted us.

She is very cute and lovely but not the sharpest tool in the cat box and had obviously completely lost her bearings.

She is very skinny and needs a bit of feeding up, but otherwise she seems none the worse for her adventure. She certainly seems very happy to be home and on her mums lap again.
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

JackieR
Oh so pleased she's home, hope she stays
April 14th, 2024  
Lesley
Ah bless. So glad she’s home.
April 14th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke
Dear of her....she has hardly left our sides since we brought her home.
April 14th, 2024  
Casablanca
So happy she is home ❤️🐾
April 14th, 2024  
Swillin' Billy Flynn
@30pics4jackiesdiamond She is not really an outdoor cat. We have had her for 6 months, and This was the first time she had used the cat flap. Hopefully she has learned her lesson and won't stray too far next time. :)
April 14th, 2024  
