Previous
Photo 1200
The wanderer returns
Little Lia has been missing for a while. But we discovered she was living under a summerhouse in a neighbours garden. The neighbour saw our lost cat poster and contacted us.
She is very cute and lovely but not the sharpest tool in the cat box and had obviously completely lost her bearings.
She is very skinny and needs a bit of feeding up, but otherwise she seems none the worse for her adventure. She certainly seems very happy to be home and on her mums lap again.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
5
2
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
3975
photos
139
followers
161
following
328% complete
View this month »
1193
1194
1195
1196
1197
1198
1199
1200
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
13th April 2024 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
kitty
,
wanderer
,
lia
JackieR
ace
Oh so pleased she's home, hope she stays
April 14th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Ah bless. So glad she’s home.
April 14th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
Dear of her....she has hardly left our sides since we brought her home.
April 14th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
So happy she is home ❤️🐾
April 14th, 2024
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
She is not really an outdoor cat. We have had her for 6 months, and This was the first time she had used the cat flap. Hopefully she has learned her lesson and won't stray too far next time. :)
April 14th, 2024
