The wanderer returns

Little Lia has been missing for a while. But we discovered she was living under a summerhouse in a neighbours garden. The neighbour saw our lost cat poster and contacted us.



She is very cute and lovely but not the sharpest tool in the cat box and had obviously completely lost her bearings.



She is very skinny and needs a bit of feeding up, but otherwise she seems none the worse for her adventure. She certainly seems very happy to be home and on her mums lap again.