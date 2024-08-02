Previous
Girls about town by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1310

Girls about town

These two lovely ladies were striding down the street in Penzance, brimming with so much confidence and huge smiles, and sometimes a wink. for everyone they met.

It's always nice to meet people so confident and comfortable in their own skin. 😁
2nd August 2024

