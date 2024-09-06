Previous
Two Torties by swillinbillyflynn
Two Torties

They are getting closer.... I think there is hope that they may actually become friends. >^..^< >^..^<
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Swillin' Billy Fl...

@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
Babs ace
It has taken a while but looks like they are becoming friends
September 6th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
Dear of them....fingers and paws crossed for that !
September 6th, 2024  
