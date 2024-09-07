Sign up
Photo 1346
Drop a coin in the well, and make a wish.
Before I could take this shot, I had to chase away a load of 8 inch tall people playing tiny pianos........... I suspect the wish fairy is a little hard of hearing. 😁
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
Tags
wishing
,
fairy
,
well
,
pianist
