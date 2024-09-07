Previous
Drop a coin in the well, and make a wish. by swillinbillyflynn
Drop a coin in the well, and make a wish.

Before I could take this shot, I had to chase away a load of 8 inch tall people playing tiny pianos........... I suspect the wish fairy is a little hard of hearing. 😁
