If the fact that I stand firmly against racism, misogyny, homophobia, transphobia, inequality and injustice in all it's many forms, makes me a "Wokie Snowflake"................ Then that is a badge I will wear with pride.Those who disagree, should remember, that if enough snowflakes get together, they turn into snowstorms, snowdrifts and glaciers that sweep away everything in their path.My contribution to this weeks @fiveplustwo Woke theme.