Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 2277
Twiga Rafiki Reflects on 2019
While I start Year 8 of my 365 project, Twiga begins his second year in Chicago from his home in Tanzania. Lots for both of us to think about as 2020 begins.
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
4
2
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3364
photos
458
followers
172
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
1st January 2020 5:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
giraffe
,
twiga_rafika
Rosie Kerr
ace
Year 8!! :) Utterly amazing. A lovely shot with beautiful bokeh. I am so very happy to have walked some of this journey with you and Jim. :) A very happy 2020 to the both of you. I hope to catch up with both of you soon.
January 2nd, 2020
Milanie
ace
I love the silhouetted Rafiki against that beautiful bokeh. You did this so well. Happy 2020 to both of you.
January 2nd, 2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
I remember your photos from that wonderful trip. I'll get there someday!
January 2nd, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Thinking that 2020 will be a good year for you!
January 2nd, 2020
