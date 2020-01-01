Previous
Twiga Rafiki Reflects on 2019 by taffy
Twiga Rafiki Reflects on 2019

While I start Year 8 of my 365 project, Twiga begins his second year in Chicago from his home in Tanzania. Lots for both of us to think about as 2020 begins.
2020, Year 8 on Project 365.
Rosie Kerr
Year 8!! :) Utterly amazing. A lovely shot with beautiful bokeh. I am so very happy to have walked some of this journey with you and Jim. :) A very happy 2020 to the both of you. I hope to catch up with both of you soon.
January 2nd, 2020  
Milanie
I love the silhouetted Rafiki against that beautiful bokeh. You did this so well. Happy 2020 to both of you.
January 2nd, 2020  
Hope D Jennings
I remember your photos from that wonderful trip. I’ll get there someday!
January 2nd, 2020  
Elizabeth
Thinking that 2020 will be a good year for you!
January 2nd, 2020  
