The Oval to the South

Getting back into posting and commenting after a hard few days. Jim's doctors told him he could not do the long haul flights to Patagonia without having the procedure he needs to repair the second blocked artery. We initially thought we could go, but they made the final decision early this week and it was 'no go.' On a better note, my mom, at 97, is continuing to improve after her fall, able to stand and walk a little with a walker. She's still in the rehab facility and now no visitors are allowed, so that's hard. And in the dense city here, we are following recommendations for 'voluntary social isolation' so fairly home-bound. It was a treat to go to our friends for dinner tonight, 6 floors below and on the other end of the building. No hugs, only elbow bumps, but nice to get together. This is their view, facing south.

Wishing everyone stays safe and healthy in these rather frightening times.