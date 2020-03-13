Previous
The Oval to the South by taffy
Photo 2330

The Oval to the South

Getting back into posting and commenting after a hard few days. Jim's doctors told him he could not do the long haul flights to Patagonia without having the procedure he needs to repair the second blocked artery. We initially thought we could go, but they made the final decision early this week and it was 'no go.' On a better note, my mom, at 97, is continuing to improve after her fall, able to stand and walk a little with a walker. She's still in the rehab facility and now no visitors are allowed, so that's hard. And in the dense city here, we are following recommendations for 'voluntary social isolation' so fairly home-bound. It was a treat to go to our friends for dinner tonight, 6 floors below and on the other end of the building. No hugs, only elbow bumps, but nice to get together. This is their view, facing south.
Wishing everyone stays safe and healthy in these rather frightening times.
Taffy

Photo Details

Diana ace
sorry about your trip to Patagonia but happy to hear that your Mom is doing well. very trying times ahead for all of us, all we can do is stick to the recommendations and hope our families and friends will not be affected in any way. a beautiful capture of this magnificent tower.
March 14th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
The shapes of the buildings in Chicago have such great variety..nice blue hour colors
March 14th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
I like the shape of that tall building. Sorry to hear you had to cancel your trip and this virus keeps you away from your Mum
March 14th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
this image is something else - I can't imagine a city like this (guess I'm a country yokel after all!) sorry the news would be hard for you all
March 14th, 2020  
