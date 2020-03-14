Previous
At the Beach by taffy
Another shot from our trip earlier this month to Los Cabos in Mexico. Amazing that was only a few weeks ago, in much simpler times.
Thanks to all who wrote such kind sentiments re the family stuff.
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

Taffy

Joy's Focus ace
I hope your Mom and your husband are feeling better. Glad you got to make the trip to Cabo.
March 15th, 2020  
