Photo 2331
At the Beach
Another shot from our trip earlier this month to Los Cabos in Mexico. Amazing that was only a few weeks ago, in much simpler times.
Thanks to all who wrote such kind sentiments re the family stuff.
14th March 2020
14th Mar 20
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3427
photos
462
followers
175
following
638% complete
2324
2325
2326
2327
2328
2329
2330
2331
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
5th March 2020 4:49pm
Tags
los_cabos
,
san_jose
,
near_the_estuary
Joy's Focus
ace
I hope your Mom and your husband are feeling better. Glad you got to make the trip to Cabo.
March 15th, 2020
