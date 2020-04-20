Previous
Next
Danbo and Friends Listen to their Story by taffy
Photo 2359

Danbo and Friends Listen to their Story

I'd created a storybook setup with four of the Danbo photos I'd posted and sent them to my nephew for his kids (ages just 5 and 6 1/2) to create a story together. Instead, they each wrote their own, then sent the stories to me to read to Danbo and friends. Very cute -- this was Danbo's "Thank you photo" that he sent to each of the kids along with a note about things he and his friends had liked in their story. Of course, he wrote a separate note to each of them.
Thank you for your wonderful response to yesterday's sunset! I appreciated all the comments and favs.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
646% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
definitely a fun result
April 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise