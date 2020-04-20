Danbo and Friends Listen to their Story

I'd created a storybook setup with four of the Danbo photos I'd posted and sent them to my nephew for his kids (ages just 5 and 6 1/2) to create a story together. Instead, they each wrote their own, then sent the stories to me to read to Danbo and friends. Very cute -- this was Danbo's "Thank you photo" that he sent to each of the kids along with a note about things he and his friends had liked in their story. Of course, he wrote a separate note to each of them.

