Photo 2364
Good Night, Sweet Dreams
Danbo here...today was the clearest day I've ever seen in my life. That meant tonight, the sunset as a clear round ball. I watched it until it disappeared, it was so pretty!
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
2
0
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3464
photos
454
followers
173
following
647% complete
2357
2358
2359
2360
2361
2362
2363
2364
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
26th April 2020 6:44pm
Tags
danbo
,
30-shots2020
,
ter-30-shots2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Great light and composition
April 27th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Perfect spot for Danbo to enjoy the sunset. They say that the one positive of Corona19 is the healing of the environment. You can see see it here.
April 27th, 2020
