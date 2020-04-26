Previous
Good Night, Sweet Dreams by taffy
Photo 2364

Good Night, Sweet Dreams

Danbo here...today was the clearest day I've ever seen in my life. That meant tonight, the sunset as a clear round ball. I watched it until it disappeared, it was so pretty!
26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

Taffy

Graeme Stevens ace
Great light and composition
April 27th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Perfect spot for Danbo to enjoy the sunset. They say that the one positive of Corona19 is the healing of the environment. You can see see it here.
April 27th, 2020  
