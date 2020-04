Salt Flats in the Atacama Desert

Another re-processed image from 2014. I had rejected this one as being a 'fail' because the person in the shot 'ruined' the landscape. With the benefit of experience, I now see that person as 'making' the scene.

Great day today -- per doctor's advice, I got outside for a 3/4 mile walk, using the walking stick but quite comfortably walking! Wore a mask, and appreciated how the few people we saw were careful to socially distance.