Extraordinary Scene: Ant Hard at Work by taffy
Extraordinary Scene: Ant Hard at Work

Living in our condo certainly has advantages, but when it comes to self-quarantine, I envy my friends who have homes with gardens, space to be outside. Junko and I decided we'd be safe if we got together at her home, stayed outdoors and socially distanced by 6 feet. I drove up to her place and had 2 1/2 fabulous hours relaxing outside in her garden, photographing "wildlife" and flowers, and then going for a walk in her neighborhood along tree-lined streets. AND, as a plus, I now have a sour dough starter she shared and made my first crumpets this morning!
Nothing extraordinary about this in the Before times, but today, truly fabulous!
Taffy

Taffy ace
@jyokota -- so many fun shots, but decided to go with the ant as a starter as I didn't know which you'd be posting yet.
May 23rd, 2020  
Caterina ace
Great idea! You have been so strict in your isolation that I’m sure there isn’t any problem in spending time together, still with the usual precautions. It is good for your photography, but even more for your spirits. Fav
May 23rd, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Superb focus on that ant...Well done!
May 23rd, 2020  
Mary Siegle ace
Yes haw! We truly are learning to appreciate what we’ve taken for granted.
May 23rd, 2020  
