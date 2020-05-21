Extraordinary Scene: Ant Hard at Work

Living in our condo certainly has advantages, but when it comes to self-quarantine, I envy my friends who have homes with gardens, space to be outside. Junko and I decided we'd be safe if we got together at her home, stayed outdoors and socially distanced by 6 feet. I drove up to her place and had 2 1/2 fabulous hours relaxing outside in her garden, photographing "wildlife" and flowers, and then going for a walk in her neighborhood along tree-lined streets. AND, as a plus, I now have a sour dough starter she shared and made my first crumpets this morning!

Nothing extraordinary about this in the Before times, but today, truly fabulous!