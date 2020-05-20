Previous
Walking the Dog by taffy
Photo 2386

Walking the Dog

There's a tiny person and their dog going for a walk along the empty street, though I obviously was taking the photo of the two buildings. Taken on my way home from my 1.25 walking loop, as I thought Skybridge (our building, on the right) looked better than my usual view when I walk home a block north. It sits next to a major highway which is obscured from this angle. For those curious, when I take photos of the skyline, I'm leaning onto the balcony or looking out the window on the far right side, toward the top but below the skydeck.
Thank you so much for putting my flyover image onto TT!
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
Photo Details

Junko Y ace
I opened the 365 update -- and I thought, someone who's walking a dog took a photo of Taffy's building! And, of course, it was you -- minus the dog. What a beautiful way to see it with the greenery in the foreground. Ok, now I see that dog and walker. But your building takes the first spot.
May 23rd, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Makes it look so green and lovely! Interesting to understand the geography of the skydeck too.
May 23rd, 2020  
