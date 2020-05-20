Walking the Dog

There's a tiny person and their dog going for a walk along the empty street, though I obviously was taking the photo of the two buildings. Taken on my way home from my 1.25 walking loop, as I thought Skybridge (our building, on the right) looked better than my usual view when I walk home a block north. It sits next to a major highway which is obscured from this angle. For those curious, when I take photos of the skyline, I'm leaning onto the balcony or looking out the window on the far right side, toward the top but below the skydeck.

Thank you so much for putting my flyover image onto TT!