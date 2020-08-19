Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2471
Lone Kayaker on the Open Water
She was so graceful gliding through the water, it was a joy to watch her. World Photography Day is today -- all about capturing the moment.
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Tags
red
,
kayak
,
lake_michigan
,
wpd2020
