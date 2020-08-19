Previous
Next
Lone Kayaker on the Open Water by taffy
Photo 2471

Lone Kayaker on the Open Water

She was so graceful gliding through the water, it was a joy to watch her. World Photography Day is today -- all about capturing the moment.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
676% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise