Shy Little Mantis by taffy
Photo 2487

Shy Little Mantis

This praying mantis was crawling up our wall when encouraged to climb into a hand, where he then posed in the cutest way. He flew off then and posed for me in two other spots. What a treat!
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

Taffy

Photo Details

Babs ace
Oh wow Taffy this is fabulous. he uus performing beautifully for you. Fav
September 7th, 2020  
