Photo 2487
Shy Little Mantis
This praying mantis was crawling up our wall when encouraged to climb into a hand, where he then posed in the cutest way. He flew off then and posed for me in two other spots. What a treat!
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
1
1
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3595
photos
451
followers
177
following
681% complete
2480
2481
2482
2483
2484
2485
2486
2487
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
6th September 2020 2:54pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
insect
,
textures
,
praying_mantis
,
beaver_island
Babs
ace
Oh wow Taffy this is fabulous. he uus performing beautifully for you. Fav
September 7th, 2020
