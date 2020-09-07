Thank You from Praying Mantis

I, Praying Mantis of Bonners Landing, am grateful to your response and your compliments about how nice I looked in yesterday's portrait. I admit I've never had attention like this before in my relatively short life. I thought I'd stop by again and extend my personal thanks. And frankly, I like myself better in this shot as it shows how elegantly I walk. And, I'm not self-centered, really, just sort of self-aware. I hope to be back again someday. I suspect if Taffy takes no new photos tomorrow, I may be!