Previous
Next
Thank You from Praying Mantis by taffy
Photo 2488

Thank You from Praying Mantis

I, Praying Mantis of Bonners Landing, am grateful to your response and your compliments about how nice I looked in yesterday's portrait. I admit I've never had attention like this before in my relatively short life. I thought I'd stop by again and extend my personal thanks. And frankly, I like myself better in this shot as it shows how elegantly I walk. And, I'm not self-centered, really, just sort of self-aware. I hope to be back again someday. I suspect if Taffy takes no new photos tomorrow, I may be!
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
681% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Gosia ace
Love its narrative and a portrait
September 8th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
That textured deck chair acts as an attractive back ground for this fellow. Although a bit strange the Praying Mantis really is a fascinating subject!
September 8th, 2020  
Rick ace
Awesome capture and narrative.
September 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise