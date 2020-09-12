Sign up
Photo 2493
Tree Skeletons
Bonners Landing beach scene on a calm day.
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
5
2
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3601
photos
451
followers
177
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
11th September 2020 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
coast
,
beaver_island
Christopher Cox
ace
I love the curve of the beach and the tree lines
September 13th, 2020
JackieR
ace
That's a beautiful scene!
September 13th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Lovely peaceful scene!
September 13th, 2020
Lin
ace
Lovely in black/white (and great title, too)
September 13th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely BW
September 13th, 2020
