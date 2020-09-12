Previous
Tree Skeletons by taffy
Photo 2493

Tree Skeletons

Bonners Landing beach scene on a calm day.
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Taffy

Christopher Cox ace
I love the curve of the beach and the tree lines
September 13th, 2020  
JackieR ace
That's a beautiful scene!
September 13th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Lovely peaceful scene!
September 13th, 2020  
Lin ace
Lovely in black/white (and great title, too)
September 13th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely BW
September 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
