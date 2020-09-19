Previous
Next
Beauty from the Setting Sun by taffy
Photo 2499

Beauty from the Setting Sun

Taken from our friend's home on Friday evening. They live in an area called Donegal Bay, a much sandier, dunes section than our more wooded one.
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
684% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
What a lovely peaceful looking place to wait the sunset.
September 22nd, 2020  
amyK ace
Beautiful variety of tones in that sky.
September 22nd, 2020  
Milanie ace
Beautifully composed - want to go run up there and sit and watch.
September 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise