Photo 2499
Beauty from the Setting Sun
Taken from our friend's home on Friday evening. They live in an area called Donegal Bay, a much sandier, dunes section than our more wooded one.
19th September 2020
19th Sep 20
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3608
photos
449
followers
177
following
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
main_album
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
18th September 2020 7:37pm
sunset
sand_dunes
beaver_island
donegal_bay
marlboromaam
ace
What a lovely peaceful looking place to wait the sunset.
September 22nd, 2020
amyK
ace
Beautiful variety of tones in that sky.
September 22nd, 2020
Milanie
ace
Beautifully composed - want to go run up there and sit and watch.
September 22nd, 2020
