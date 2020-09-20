Sign up
Photo 2500
Tunnel of Trees
This is one of the main roads between our house and virtually anywhere else on the island. I forgot to post this the day I took it, so am filling in. Hoping it will be a contrast to when the leaves all turn.
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
3
1
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3616
photos
440
followers
174
following
687% complete
View this month »
2501
2502
2503
2504
2505
2506
2507
2508
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
main_album
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
20th September 2020 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
the road home
,
beaver_island
,
bonners_landing_road
marlboromaam
ace
I adore tree-lined roads! Beautiful shot and it must be a lovely drive. FAV and pinning. =)
October 1st, 2020
Milanie
ace
I bet it's a knock out when those leaves turn!
October 1st, 2020
bkb in the city
Very nice
October 1st, 2020
