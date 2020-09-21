Previous
Transition Time by taffy
Photo 2500

Transition Time

Driving down Barney's Lake Road, hanging back to avoid the dust from the car in front, I spotted this tiny section of autumn color. I thought it fitting for the last day of summer.
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
684% complete

sheri
what a pretty country lane.
September 22nd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Instant FAV and pinning. How beautiful! What a drive that would be.
September 22nd, 2020  
Milanie ace
That's a limb of promise! Lovely land there.
September 22nd, 2020  
amyK ace
Love seeing your Beaver Island photos. Life-long Michiganders but we had never been there, until a couple of years ago. Rented a house on the western shore for a week. Loved it.
September 22nd, 2020  
