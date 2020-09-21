Sign up
Photo 2500
Transition Time
Driving down Barney's Lake Road, hanging back to avoid the dust from the car in front, I spotted this tiny section of autumn color. I thought it fitting for the last day of summer.
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
sheri
what a pretty country lane.
September 22nd, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Instant FAV and pinning. How beautiful! What a drive that would be.
September 22nd, 2020
Milanie
ace
That's a limb of promise! Lovely land there.
September 22nd, 2020
amyK
ace
Love seeing your Beaver Island photos. Life-long Michiganders but we had never been there, until a couple of years ago. Rented a house on the western shore for a week. Loved it.
September 22nd, 2020
