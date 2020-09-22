Sign up
The Visitor
I was sitting at our dining table and saw movement outside. This little fellow was at the sliding glass door, looking into our house, like he was hoping for an invitation to tea. I admit, it was a little unnerving.
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
7
main_album
NIKON Z 6
19th September 2020 10:03am
Tags
squirrel
beaver_island
black_squirrel
