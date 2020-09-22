Previous
The Visitor by taffy
Photo 2501

The Visitor

I was sitting at our dining table and saw movement outside. This little fellow was at the sliding glass door, looking into our house, like he was hoping for an invitation to tea. I admit, it was a little unnerving.
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Taffy

