Untitled B&W by taffy
Photo 2508

Untitled B&W

No idea what to call this, but liked how it turned out in b&w with the backlighting and bokeh. Low motivation for photography at the moment so processing some photos taken earlier this month. Can't believe October is around the corner.
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
687% complete

marlboromaam ace
A beautiful black and white! Superb! FAV and pinning. It looks like sheep sorrel that's dried out.
October 1st, 2020  
Milanie ace
Wonderful backlighting
October 1st, 2020  
