Photo 2508
Untitled B&W
No idea what to call this, but liked how it turned out in b&w with the backlighting and bokeh. Low motivation for photography at the moment so processing some photos taken earlier this month. Can't believe October is around the corner.
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3616
photos
440
followers
174
following
687% complete
View this month »
2501
2502
2503
2504
2505
2506
2507
2508
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
21st September 2020 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
bokeh
,
backlighting
,
beaver_island
,
some rim lighting but only a little
marlboromaam
ace
A beautiful black and white! Superb! FAV and pinning. It looks like sheep sorrel that's dried out.
October 1st, 2020
Milanie
ace
Wonderful backlighting
October 1st, 2020
