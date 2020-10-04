Previous
Chomp, Chomp, Chomp, Delicious Grass by taffy
Photo 2512

Chomp, Chomp, Chomp, Delicious Grass

A scene from the road as I drove toward town today. Leaves are starting to turn at last. Deer are turning gray, and gobbling up what they can.
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Taffy

marlboromaam
Lovely rustic scene! A little peace of heaven for me. FAV and pinning. =)
October 5th, 2020  
Milanie
Caught him in a lovely setting.
October 5th, 2020  
Rick
Super capture.
October 5th, 2020  
Lisa Poland
Lovely doe.
October 5th, 2020  
