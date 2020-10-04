Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2512
Chomp, Chomp, Chomp, Delicious Grass
A scene from the road as I drove toward town today. Leaves are starting to turn at last. Deer are turning gray, and gobbling up what they can.
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3620
photos
440
followers
174
following
688% complete
View this month »
2505
2506
2507
2508
2509
2510
2511
2512
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
4th October 2020 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
beaver_island_welcomes_autumn
marlboromaam
ace
Lovely rustic scene! A little peace of heaven for me. FAV and pinning. =)
October 5th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Caught him in a lovely setting.
October 5th, 2020
Rick
ace
Super capture.
October 5th, 2020
Lisa Poland
ace
Lovely doe.
October 5th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close