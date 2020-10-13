Sign up
Photo 2519
Fungi Meeting
Lots of fungi on Hidden Valley Trail, and these were subjected to lots of editing - an ETSOOI for sure, using Silver Efex, Color Efex (yes, really), PS and LR, ending with Topaz Impressions 2. No idea how I'd ever recreate.
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
3
2
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3627
photos
441
followers
175
following
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
11th October 2020 12:58pm
b&w
mushrooms
fungi
beaver_island
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice macro and tonality
October 14th, 2020
Rick
ace
Cool capture and edit.
October 14th, 2020
Annie D
ace
great title
October 14th, 2020
