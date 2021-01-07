Sign up
Photo 2584
Cheetah Comparison
Photoshop workshop today focused on 'quick selection' tool and how to outline small and larger targeted areas for adjustments. Subtle differences here in lighting and the cheetah's eye. Learning so much!
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3696
photos
449
followers
179
following
707% complete
View this month »
Tags
photoshop
,
cheetah
,
safari2019-revisited
