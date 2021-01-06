Previous
Flamingos in Flight, V2 by taffy
Flamingos in Flight, V2

I was fortunate to be able to go on safari in Tanzania in 2 years ago this month. As Junko and I are working through the PS course, this morning, I returned to those photos to practice using selection tools and adjustment layers. The tricky lighting this time was the very bright sky versus the birds which were rather dark in the RAW version. PS allowed me to select the birds, adjust their lighting in one layer, then inverse it in a second layer and focus only on the sky. The composition could include more of the sky and the fluffy white clouds.

Here were my original attempts:
To solve it 2 years ago, I just cropped in, went with a faded sky, and lost most detail in the birds by denoise-slider to the maximum: https://365project.org/taffy/the-also-ran-ph/2019-02-22
I also tried it in b&w which I liked better back then: https://365project.org/taffy/365/2019-02-22

As we worked together this morning, we could not have imagined the horrors of this afternoon.
6th January 2021

Diana ace
This is stunning, you did a wonderful job on it.
January 7th, 2021  
