Flamingos in Flight, V2

I was fortunate to be able to go on safari in Tanzania in 2 years ago this month. As Junko and I are working through the PS course, this morning, I returned to those photos to practice using selection tools and adjustment layers. The tricky lighting this time was the very bright sky versus the birds which were rather dark in the RAW version. PS allowed me to select the birds, adjust their lighting in one layer, then inverse it in a second layer and focus only on the sky. The composition could include more of the sky and the fluffy white clouds.