Photo 2600
Mysterious Circles
Weird thing to watch...these circles just appeared. I watched awhile and then a car came into the parking lot, made some more circles and then left. Then, another car came in and did the same thing. Just weird.
Still snowing out there!
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3712
photos
449
followers
175
following
712% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
31st January 2021 7:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
b&w
,
winter
Beau
ace
Wow... brilliant
February 1st, 2021
Milanie
ace
Best to shoot from the window! That really did make an awesome shot with all those tracks.
February 1st, 2021
summerfield
ace
maybe they just look like cars but they're actually alien spaceships!
February 1st, 2021
Hope D Jennings
ace
Very strange and eerie! Beautiful shot
February 1st, 2021
Rosie Kerr
ace
Haunting, really.
February 1st, 2021
*lynn
ace
unique and interesting shot for sure!
February 1st, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow
February 1st, 2021
