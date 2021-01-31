Previous
Next
Mysterious Circles by taffy
Photo 2600

Mysterious Circles

Weird thing to watch...these circles just appeared. I watched awhile and then a car came into the parking lot, made some more circles and then left. Then, another car came in and did the same thing. Just weird.
Still snowing out there!
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
712% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beau ace
Wow... brilliant
February 1st, 2021  
Milanie ace
Best to shoot from the window! That really did make an awesome shot with all those tracks.
February 1st, 2021  
summerfield ace
maybe they just look like cars but they're actually alien spaceships!
February 1st, 2021  
Hope D Jennings ace
Very strange and eerie! Beautiful shot
February 1st, 2021  
Rosie Kerr ace
Haunting, really.
February 1st, 2021  
*lynn ace
unique and interesting shot for sure!
February 1st, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow
February 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise