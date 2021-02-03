Previous
Architecture in B & W by taffy
Architecture in B & W

Day three of Flash of Red. On the way home from Millennium Park, I had a few seconds, literally, when crossing this street before the light changed.
Processed in LR and Silver Efex
Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
kali ace
well done
February 4th, 2021  
summerfield ace
this looks like an old photograph of the city. aces on the shot.
February 4th, 2021  
Kat
Excellent lines and dof, love the peck of clouds at the end, great shot!
February 4th, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
Love the squeeze feeling here!
February 4th, 2021  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is wonderful!
February 4th, 2021  
