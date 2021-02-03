Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2603
Architecture in B & W
Day three of Flash of Red. On the way home from Millennium Park, I had a few seconds, literally, when crossing this street before the light changed.
Processed in LR and Silver Efex
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
kali
ace
well done
February 4th, 2021
summerfield
ace
this looks like an old photograph of the city. aces on the shot.
February 4th, 2021
Kat
Excellent lines and dof, love the peck of clouds at the end, great shot!
February 4th, 2021
eDorre Andresen
ace
Love the squeeze feeling here!
February 4th, 2021
Elyse Klemchuk
This is wonderful!
February 4th, 2021
