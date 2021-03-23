Sign up
Photo 2622
Roses in Color Monochrome
I've been lacking motivation, but when I saw the challenge for creating a monochrome in color, I thought of all the flower shots I've been working through and that the ones of the aging roses might provide a good starting point. This was the result. Happy to have had the push by Jean
@jernst1779
to do something different.
Here's the link to the theme:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44775/new-technique-challenge-113-color-monochrome
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Tags
flowers
,
roses
,
monochrome
,
mauve
,
technique113
Mary Siegle
ace
Oh I love the faded color and the filter, or overlay you’ve applied. Instant FAV
March 24th, 2021
Diana
ace
They look gorgeous, love the tone you chose.
March 24th, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful
March 24th, 2021
eDorre Andresen
ace
Love the fade and color!
March 24th, 2021
