Previous
Next
Roses in Color Monochrome by taffy
Photo 2622

Roses in Color Monochrome

I've been lacking motivation, but when I saw the challenge for creating a monochrome in color, I thought of all the flower shots I've been working through and that the ones of the aging roses might provide a good starting point. This was the result. Happy to have had the push by Jean @jernst1779 to do something different.
Here's the link to the theme: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44775/new-technique-challenge-113-color-monochrome
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
718% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
Oh I love the faded color and the filter, or overlay you’ve applied. Instant FAV
March 24th, 2021  
Diana ace
They look gorgeous, love the tone you chose.
March 24th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
March 24th, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
Love the fade and color!
March 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise