Roses in Color Monochrome

I've been lacking motivation, but when I saw the challenge for creating a monochrome in color, I thought of all the flower shots I've been working through and that the ones of the aging roses might provide a good starting point. This was the result. Happy to have had the push by Jean @jernst1779 to do something different.Here's the link to the theme: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44775/new-technique-challenge-113-color-monochrome