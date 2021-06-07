Theo and Vickey Have a Chat

I would not have believed this if not seen in person. Theo (named by Vickey) is a grouse who appeared one day last week in Vickey's yard. And since then has been hanging out with Vickey whenever she is outside. She LITERALLY went walking with us in the woods today, as we walked from Vickey's house through a path in the woods. She kept up with us and at times seemed to be chatting away with Vickey as she walked near her. It was hilarious to see.

She has come to Vickey's front door, looking in as if to ask her to come out and play.

Apparently she jumped onto Vickey's husband's shoulder yesterday morning as he had coffee on their patio, then started pecking at his ear. He's mentioned the word, "relocating," but at this point, Theo's safe.