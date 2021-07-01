Sign up
Photo 2691
Feeeeed Meeeee!
This happy family resides at our neighbors. Besides mom and this needy little one, there are two additional babes who did poke their heads out a few minutes later. This one, though, made me laugh.
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
1
2
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3806
photos
458
followers
172
following
737% complete
2684
2685
2686
2687
2688
2689
2690
2691
Views
6
1
2
main_album
NIKON D610
1st July 2021 5:12pm
Public
chick
,
nest
,
robins
,
beaver_island
Diane
ace
This is wonderful! Mom looks a little tired, though.
July 2nd, 2021
