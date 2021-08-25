Sign up
Photo 2731
Let's Just Kiss and Make Up!
I spotted lots of froggy pairs who seemed to be companionably sitting in the sun. These two seem to be experiencing some issues! Taken at the Bonners Landing Frog Pond
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
6
5
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3846
photos
449
followers
169
following
748% complete
2724
2725
2726
2727
2728
2729
2730
2731
Views 6
6
Comments 6
6
Fav's 5
5
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
25th August 2021 1:05pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
frogs
,
couple
,
beaver_island
,
bonners_landing
Jane Pittenger
ace
You big fat slob, I'm outta here
August 26th, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
I've got my eyes on another dude
August 26th, 2021
Taffy
ace
@jgpittenger
Love your channeling of the female frog!!
August 26th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Aww! Great shot!
August 26th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Love your interesting focusing!
August 26th, 2021
Rick
ace
Great capture. Does look like the back one is getting the cold shoulder. :-)
August 26th, 2021
