Previous
Next
Let's Just Kiss and Make Up! by taffy
Photo 2731

Let's Just Kiss and Make Up!

I spotted lots of froggy pairs who seemed to be companionably sitting in the sun. These two seem to be experiencing some issues! Taken at the Bonners Landing Frog Pond
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
748% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
You big fat slob, I’m outta here
August 26th, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
I’ve got my eyes on another dude
August 26th, 2021  
Taffy ace
@jgpittenger Love your channeling of the female frog!!
August 26th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Aww! Great shot!
August 26th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Love your interesting focusing!
August 26th, 2021  
Rick ace
Great capture. Does look like the back one is getting the cold shoulder. :-)
August 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise