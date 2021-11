Shall We Dance?

An image I have been editing, photographed in Tanzania in 2019, for the photo printing course I'm currently taking. We'll be introduced to new papers this week so in preparation, I'm putting together a collection of a few images that I predict, when printed, will have a different feel/look based on the papers' sheen and textures. We'll see! Thanks for the kind comments and fav's on the wildebeest at sunrise. Much appreciated!