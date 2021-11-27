Previous
Wildebeast Breakfast Time by taffy
Photo 2780

Wildebeast Breakfast Time

I'm in the midst of a photography class on printing and learning so much. Who knew there would be so many kinds of paper, plus paper that you paint before printing, plus interactions between printer, color, paper, and ink! With the midterm coming up, we had to demonstrate how a particular type of paper softens a scene using 5 images. I chose animals as my theme, and this is one of the five I'm submitting. I took it on a safari in Tanzania in the "before times" when travel like that was exciting but not worrisome/scary/potentially dangerous. It's been fun revisiting photos and reworking them with the printing process and particular paper in mind. It's also been time consuming so apologies for not commenting much this month . . . three more weeks of class!
Taffy

@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Maggiemae ace
whatever - it works and I admire you for persevering! fav
November 28th, 2021  
Graeme Stevens ace
This is a cracker on black - and yes, paper, ink printing etc...mind blowing
November 28th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Wow, sounds so complicated, good luck
November 28th, 2021  
julia ace
Wow stunning.. sound like a big learning curve.
November 28th, 2021  
