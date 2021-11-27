Wildebeast Breakfast Time

I'm in the midst of a photography class on printing and learning so much. Who knew there would be so many kinds of paper, plus paper that you paint before printing, plus interactions between printer, color, paper, and ink! With the midterm coming up, we had to demonstrate how a particular type of paper softens a scene using 5 images. I chose animals as my theme, and this is one of the five I'm submitting. I took it on a safari in Tanzania in the "before times" when travel like that was exciting but not worrisome/scary/potentially dangerous. It's been fun revisiting photos and reworking them with the printing process and particular paper in mind. It's also been time consuming so apologies for not commenting much this month . . . three more weeks of class!