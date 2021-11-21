Previous
Trees for the Holidays by taffy
Trees for the Holidays

The Morton Arboretum has an intricate light show. I was there with non-photographers so only could grab a shot here or there to not slow everyone down. It was quite spectacular, and this does not do it justice.
Taffy

