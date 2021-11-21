Sign up
Photo 2779
Trees for the Holidays
The Morton Arboretum has an intricate light show. I was there with non-photographers so only could grab a shot here or there to not slow everyone down. It was quite spectacular, and this does not do it justice.
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3894
photos
445
followers
168
following
761% complete
View this month »
2772
2773
2774
2775
2776
2777
2778
2779
4
main_album
NIKON Z 6
20th November 2021 8:07pm
Tags
night
,
trees
,
light_show
