A Very Basic Capture

Despite all the excitement about the longest lunar eclipse, it was coupled with a very cold night, soI ended up deciding not to photograph it. However, a middle-of-the-night wakeup, quick look out the window where the eclipse was still happening, grabbing the convenient camera sitting on my desk, and a handheld shot out the window gave me this document shot of the event. Cropped to extreme, noise-reduction almost impossible, but there it is!