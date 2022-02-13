Sign up
Photo 2819
Shoes Vacationing at the Beach
Walking along the beach on our next to last day, I had it almost to myself...but not quite.
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
0
0
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3935
photos
436
followers
169
following
2812
2813
2814
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
Views
3
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
13th February 2022 2:27pm
Tags
b&w
,
shoes
,
for2022
,
mystery of why the shoes went to the beach but forgot their owners
