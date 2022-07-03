Previous
Two Frogs Comfortable in their World by taffy
Two Frogs Comfortable in their World

At least, one is comfortable! I barely noticed the second frog when taking the image but he popped on the computer. At the frog pond on Bonners Landing.
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Taffy

Abhijit
Nice detail
July 4th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 4th, 2022  
