Photo 2872
Two Frogs Comfortable in their World
At least, one is comfortable! I barely noticed the second frog when taking the image but he popped on the computer. At the frog pond on Bonners Landing.
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
2
1
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3989
photos
420
followers
163
following
2865
2866
2867
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
Tags
wildlife
,
frogs
,
beaver_island
,
bonners_landing
Abhijit
Nice detail
July 4th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 4th, 2022
