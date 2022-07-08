Sign up
Photo 2875
Just Flying By
This relatively cooperative insect was so interesting with all its colors and patterns. Taken in my garden.
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Tags
bug
,
flying
,
bug-eyes
,
beaver_island
Walks @ 7
ace
Great capture and its almost smiling, imho
July 9th, 2022
Babs
ace
What big eyes he has.
July 9th, 2022
