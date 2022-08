Ferry Catches a Ride

A little fun with forced perspective. I could see the image developing as the ferry was coming into the harbor during a 'Brass on the Grass' event for the Baroque on Beaver Festival (not all music/events are baroque). It was a bit cold and windy but still a fun late afternoon event for the festival -- and one of my favorite shots of the week!

Thanks for your kind comment on my flower hopping bee! And I had a smile with the 'beeutiful' play on words in several of your comments - fun!