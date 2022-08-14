Sign up
Photo 2890
Flowers, Better than Feeders!
It's taken months and months, but finally, I had my camera ready and was in the right spot when a hummingbird visited our flowers instead of the feeder. It was fascinating to be able to see one so close too.
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
0
0
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
2883
2884
2885
2886
2887
2888
2889
2890
Tags
hummingbird
