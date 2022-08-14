Previous
Flowers, Better than Feeders! by taffy
Flowers, Better than Feeders!

It's taken months and months, but finally, I had my camera ready and was in the right spot when a hummingbird visited our flowers instead of the feeder. It was fascinating to be able to see one so close too.
Taffy

