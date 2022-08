She's Back...What Can She Possibly Want?

I'm obsessed with the five sandhill cranes that hang out in some large fields on the road I take to and from town. I could watch them all day -- they are curious for a very short time, then walk away sort of in a huff after they've watched me for a few seconds.

Desaturated this to highlight their red crowns -- and make it all about them and not the pretty early evening light over the gold and green field.