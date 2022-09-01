Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2897
How Many More Laps? I'm Tired!
Sandhill cranes entertain once again. They looked to be doing a power walk together, walking in sync across the field.
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4014
photos
409
followers
164
following
793% complete
View this month »
2890
2891
2892
2893
2894
2895
2896
2897
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
30th August 2022 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sandhill-cranes
,
beaver_island
Jane Pittenger
ace
Great commentary. I like the normal saturation of the grass even better than yesterday’s though I understand your reason fordesaturating
September 2nd, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Synchronized walking!
September 2nd, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️
September 2nd, 2022
KWind
ace
Wonderful shot!!
September 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close