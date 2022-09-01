Previous
How Many More Laps? I'm Tired! by taffy
Photo 2897

How Many More Laps? I'm Tired!

Sandhill cranes entertain once again. They looked to be doing a power walk together, walking in sync across the field.
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Taffy

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Great commentary. I like the normal saturation of the grass even better than yesterday’s though I understand your reason fordesaturating
September 2nd, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Synchronized walking!
September 2nd, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️
September 2nd, 2022  
KWind ace
Wonderful shot!!
September 2nd, 2022  
