Fort Under the Milky Way

My brother and his family (three generations, including the youngest - my 7 and 9 year old great nephews) were here for a week of Beaver Island fun. The 'boys' (as in the youngest) have great imaginations and decided to build a survival type fort. It's about 6 feet tall and I thought it could be the foreground I've been missing for a more interesting Milky Way image. This is the result from last night's attempt. I did a panorama, this one of four images.