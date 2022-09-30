Previous
Night Sky on the Beach by taffy
Photo 2906

Night Sky on the Beach

Last night was one of the clearest nights I've ever seen, probably because of the cold crisp air. The Milky Way was visible to the naked eye as a gigantic gray-white stripe in the sky. My neighbor and I met on the beach to just stare in awe (no camera as I was too lazy and cold) but then, about an hour later I decided I was nuts not to take advantage of the perfect conditions. This is a six-image vertical pano, processed initially in LR, then PS, then back to LR to bring out the definition and color.
Tonight we may have Northern Lights, so fingers crossed! Those would be in the opposite direction.
Taffy

@taffy
Diana ace
Absolutely brilliant!
September 30th, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous !!!!
September 30th, 2022  
