This is My Best Side by taffy
Photo 2911

This is My Best Side

We have returned to Chicago from our wonderful time in Kenya, and I'm fighting hard to stay awake so I can get back on a normal schedule. A losing battle after a 25 hour journey home, but processing a few favorite photos is helping. Once the laundry cycle is done, though, time to sleep!
We tracked this leopard for about 30 minutes, hoping to see her in action. Instead, she basically let us follow her and occasionally stopped to pose for us (it seemed, but actually more likely, she was pausing to listen for prey).
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

Taffy

Milanie ace
Amazing - absolutely amazing - such unbelievable details.
October 31st, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Incredible b&w image
October 31st, 2022  
Annie D ace
Beautifully photographed - what a wonderful experience
October 31st, 2022  
