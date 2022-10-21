This is My Best Side

We have returned to Chicago from our wonderful time in Kenya, and I'm fighting hard to stay awake so I can get back on a normal schedule. A losing battle after a 25 hour journey home, but processing a few favorite photos is helping. Once the laundry cycle is done, though, time to sleep!

We tracked this leopard for about 30 minutes, hoping to see her in action. Instead, she basically let us follow her and occasionally stopped to pose for us (it seemed, but actually more likely, she was pausing to listen for prey).