Up, Up, and Away

During our visit to the Masai Mara, our balloon ride a sunrise was one of the highlights. I'd never done this before and despite being a wimp about heights, just loved the experience. There were about 8 balloons we could see in our area, along with sightings of giraffe, elephants, zebras, birds on top of trees, etc. once the sun had risen.

Thank you for your kind comments on the animal images I've posted from the safari -- I'm slowly catching up on commenting. Your comments mean a lot.